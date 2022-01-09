د . إAEDSRر . س

One Man Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As Hospitalisations And New Cases Drop In Malta

One male has died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta.

The man, aged 63, is the 488th COVID-19 related death on the island so far.

Over the last 24 hours, 563 new cases were discovered alongside 1,018 new recoveries.

There are currently 115 people being treated for the virus in Mater Dei Hospital, with seven patients receiving intensive case.

There are 14,159 active cases on the island.

