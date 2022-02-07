One Man Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 175 New Cases Found In Malta

Malta has recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases and 236 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

One patient, a 65-year-old male, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 2,331, while the total number of deaths has reached 570.

The number of patients in the hospital is 90 of whom five are receiving care in ITU.