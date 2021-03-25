One More Death And 102 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta
There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, according to the latest bulletin from the Health Ministry.
This was found after 3,049 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
One more patient succumbed to the virus, meaning Malta’s death toll has risen to 378.
A 76-year-old woman died at Mater Dei yesterday while being treated for COVID-19.
With 291 recoveries, active cases dropped to 2,086.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 25•03•2021
Meanwhile, 160,260 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the vaccination programme began, 47,081 of which were second doses.
