One More Death And 102 New Cases Of COVID-19 Found In Malta

There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, according to the latest bulletin from the Health Ministry.

This was found after 3,049 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

One more patient succumbed to the virus, meaning Malta’s death toll has risen to 378.

A 76-year-old woman died at Mater Dei yesterday while being treated for COVID-19.

With 291 recoveries, active cases dropped to 2,086.