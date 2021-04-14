One Week On, Police Confirm They’re Still Investigating Illegal Party At Maltese Villa 

Asked by Lovin Malta whether any action has been taken against the party organisers and guests for breaking COVID-19 restrictions, a police spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is still underway.

Police have confirmed that they’re still investigating an illegal party that took place at a villa last week.

The party was held last Wednesday in breach of COVID-19 regulations, which prohibit more than two households from meeting up in a private space at the same time.

Videos taken by revellers show that Clubhouse Europe’s Joao Coronel was present, along with co-founder Zak Grech Fenech and DJ Ant. None of these people organised the party themselves but no one has confirmed who actually organised it.

Fines for illegal event organisers stand at €6,000 after they were doubled from €3,000 last month.

Do you agree with Malta’s current COVID-19 restrictions?