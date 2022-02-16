One Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 While New Cases Remain On Downward Trend

Malta has recorded 117 new COVID-19 cases and 301 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

One woman, aged 86-years-old, unfortunately, died while COVID-19 positive.

The total number of active cases is now at 1,380, while the total number of deaths has reached 594.

The number of patients in the hospital is 41 of whom three are receiving care in ITU.