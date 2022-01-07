د . إAEDSRر . س

One Woman Dies While Positive With COVID-19 As Hospitalisations Rise – But 888 Recoveries Recorded

Malta’s latest COVID-19 numbers has shown changes in the island’s battle against the virus.

888 new recoveries were confirmed over the last 24 hours, with today being the first day that more recoveries were recorded compared with new cases since 12th December, 2021.

A total of 786 new cases were found.

An 86-year-old female has died while positive for COVID-19, with the national death toll now at 485.

123 people are currently in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with seven of them in the ITU.

There are 14,962 active cases on the island.

