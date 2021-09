A 94-year-old woman has died while positive for COVID-19, with an additional 13 new cases and 29 recoveries recorded.

Hospitalisations are down to 15, four of whom are intensive care.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta now stand at 457.

There are presently 471 active cases.

Up until yesterday 814,957 doses of the vaccine were administered, including 6,141 booster shots.