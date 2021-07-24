One Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 171 New Cases Found In Malta

A woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities announced today.

The 73-year-old woman died in Mater Dei, and is the first person to officially die from a COVID-19 related issue in over a month.

This means that the island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 421.

171 new COVID-19 cases were discovered on the island over the last 24 hours alongside 92 recoveries.

A total of 19 of total cases have been hospitalised, with one person being treated in the ITU.

Active cases are now at 2,373. A total of 299 people testing positive for COVID-19 have been sent back to their countries over the last few days.