One Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 171 New Cases Found In Malta
A woman has died while testing positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities announced today.
The 73-year-old woman died in Mater Dei, and is the first person to officially die from a COVID-19 related issue in over a month.
This means that the island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 421.
171 new COVID-19 cases were discovered on the island over the last 24 hours alongside 92 recoveries.
A total of 19 of total cases have been hospitalised, with one person being treated in the ITU.
Active cases are now at 2,373. A total of 299 people testing positive for COVID-19 have been sent back to their countries over the last few days.
Earlier today, hundreds took to the streets of Valletta to protest ongoing mitigation measures related to curbing the spread of COVID-19 on the island, which demonstrators called “discriminatory”.
Tag someone who needs to know this