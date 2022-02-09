One Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 172 New Cases Found In Malta

Malta has recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases and 304 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

One patient, a woman aged 92 years, died while COVID-19 positive.

Presently, the total number of active cases is 2,097, while the total number of deaths has reached 572.

The number of patients in the hospital is 79 of whom four are receiving care in ITU.