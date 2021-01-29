Onto The Next Phase: Malta To Start Vaccinating 80-84 Year Olds Against COVID-19

Malta is set to step up its COVID-19 vaccination programme in the coming days, sending letters to everyone between 80-84 years old with their scheduled appointments.

This means that the country will soon start inoculating people in the second of five cohorts of people who have been prioritised for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Letters will be sent to home addresses registered on the ‘Pharmacy of Your Choice’ scheme, and vaccinations will be given in the vicinity of those addresses.

Elderly people who have a medical condition which prevents them from leaving their homes and those who don’t receive their appointments by the end of next week should call up the 145 freephone for guidance.

The Health Ministry said it’s aware invitations could be sent to deceased people, which are still registered in the system.

“We apologise in advance and ask their relatives to call up 145 and inform the authorities when it happens.”

Malta intends to vaccinate all vulnerable people by May and achieve herd immunity by September. As of today, it has distributed 24,680 doses, 2,518 of which were second doses.

This means that just under 20,000 people have received at least one vaccine shot.

