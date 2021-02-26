Over 1,000 Infected People In 120 Hours: This Week Has Been Malta’s Worst For New COVID-19 Cases

As if today’s record-breaking new COVID-19 infection numbers weren’t already enough, this week has set a new grim record in Malta’s statistics.

The number of new virus cases this workweek has been something else.

On Monday, Malta recorded 193 new cases.

On Tuesday, 221.

On Wednesday, 226.

Yesterday, 192.

And today, the new all-time record, 258.

The last time Malta’s daily all-time COVID-19 infection record was broken was last month, on 9th January, with 245 new cases. That week, Malta had just another record, 224 new cases; the largest number of new cases since last November.

With a total of 1,090 new infections over the last five days, the average daily number of new cases since Monday is now up to 218, the highest it’s ever been.

On the other hand, 16,236 swab tests were conducted.

At an average of 3,247 swabs per day, this is not a record high for tests, but is up there among some of the busiest swabbing weeks Malta has ever seen and speaks volumes of the island’s ongoing strategy to swab as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, there are fewer people being treated in hospital this week compared to last week – 130, down from 140. At the same time, however, Mater Dei’s Intensive Treatment Unit has budged up from 16 patients to 19, and nine people have died since Monday (including the country’s youngest-ever virus-related victim, a 30-year-old woman).