Over 35s Can Apply For COVID-19 Booster In Malta From Monday

Maltese residents over 35 years old will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster from Monday 20th December, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.

Malta has been overseeing a booster campaign amind concerns over the long term efficacy of the vaccine and a new spoke in cases. However, Fearne made it clear that as of yet no Omircron cases have been detected in Malta.

He did maintain that it will be the dominant variant in Europe in a matter of weeks.

Those interested in taking the booster can apply on vaccin.gov.mt.

