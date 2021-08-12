Over 400,000 People In Malta Now Fully Vaccinated As 51 New COVID-19 Cases Found

Over 400,000 people in Malta have now been fully vaccinated, the latest health bulletin has revealed.

Over the past 24 hours, Malta found 51 more COVID-19 cases, as 118 people recovered and no more patients died.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care has increased from three yesterday to four today, while the number of patients hospitalised at Mater Dei has increased from 40 to 42.

The total number of vaccines administered has risen to 780,770, while 401,390 people are now fully vaccinated.