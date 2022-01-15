PBS To Impose Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy On Anyone Entering Premises As Of 17th January

PBS, Malta’s national broadcaster, will be implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy as of Monday 17th January for anyone entering the premises.

The rule will apply to employees, freelancers, producers, and guests. Individuals looking to get an exemption will need to provide a weekly negative PCR test result to PBS’ administrative department.

The news was distributed to all PBS staff in an email shared with Lovin Malta.

“We are adopting this policy to safeguard the health of our employees, their families and visitors, from infectious diseases that may be reduced by vaccinations,” the email reads.

As of Monday, government policy will impose that only adequately vaccinated people will be allowed to enter bars, nightclubs, restaurants, cinemas, casinos, gyms, organised events and other establishments.

Vaccine certificates are valid for people who completed their first vaccine cycle over the past three months or their booster dose over the past nine months.

The decision has generated controversy. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that while he understands why many would want to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions, the health authorities are advising him against such a course of action.

Malta has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter season, which typically sees a rise in illnesses. The number of cases has dropped in recent days with many taking the booster.

What do you think of PBS’ decision?