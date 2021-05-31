People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Prohibited From Certain Activities In Malta

People who refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine will be prevented from participating in certain activities, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Speaking in a press conference following the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, Fearne said that people who refuse to take the vaccine will still be able to enjoy the vast activities once measures are lifted, like going to bars and restaurants. However, he was adamant that they would not be able to participate in some high-risk activities.

Fearne did not give any indication as to what activities people who refuse to get vaccinated will be prohibited from attending. Fearne did make a clear distinction between people who refuse to get vaccinated and people who are unable to, insisting the government will work to address any issues in the latter.

The announcement today revealed that the certificate will be used for travel as well as enforcing certain restrictions on mask-wearing and allowing visits to high-risk activities, like visiting a care home.

The certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, will be available from 1st June. A website to apply for the certificate, www.certifikatvaccin.gov.mt, will be available from midnight.

A digital copy of the certificate will be available for download. This means that you can even re-download your certificate if you lose it.

It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate

The announcement comes a day before travellers to Malta will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certificate to enter the country.

So far, over 208,000 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

What do you make of this plan for Malta’s future?