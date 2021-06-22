Period Changes After COVID-19 Jab Not A Cause For Concern, Maltese Gynaecologist Says As More Women Speak Out

Changes to women’s menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be a cause for concern, a leading gynaecologist has said as more women raise the alarm after they seemed to experience side effects. Several women who spoke with Lovin Malta have reported changes to their regular periods, with symptoms ranging from some women experiencing much heavier periods than normal to other women suddenly having a period following years of not having one. Others reported vomiting or strong nausea when there normally wouldn’t be anything of the sort. A majority of those who said they had noticed differences reported experiencing heavier bleeding than usual. Women in other countries have reported similar effects – but with Malta’s vaccine rollout one of the fastest in the world, it is expected that more Maltese people will have reported similar symptoms.

“It is understandable that more people are reporting such symptoms given that we’re now vaccinating people in their 20s and 30s,” Professor Mark Brincat, the director of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at Mater Dei Hospital, told Lovin Malta. Brincat pointed out the link between women’s menstrual cycle and their immune system, explaining that it wasn’t uncommon for one to impact the other. “We often observe changes to women’s menstrual cycles as a result of vaccination or even illness,” Brincat said. “Irrespective of whether it’s the COVID-19 vaccine or any other one, inducing a strong immune response could very easily impact one’s menstrual cycle,” Brincat said.