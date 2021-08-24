Pfizer Vaccine Has Received FDA Approval And US Military Will Be Required To Get Jab

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday.

Following the FDA’s approval, the Pentagon announced it will require the US military to get vaccinated, Reuters reported. The approval is expected to lead to more vaccine mandates for government employees.

The FDA said its approval of the vaccine “signifies a key achievement for public health” and Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock added that it “is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic”.

From now on, the vaccine will be marketed under its brand name Comirnaty.

The vaccine was already available under emergency use authorisation (EUA), and had been administered tens of millions of times, as the FDA recognised that its potential benefits outweighed the potential risks of the product.