Police Issued ‘Several’ Fines To Ħamrun Spartans Fans For Throwing Street Party

Police confirmed they fined “several” Ħamrun Spartans supporters who took to the streets to celebrate their team’s football victory yesterday. “Several fines were issued yesterday, particularly during the Ħamrun ‘celebrations’ and promenades, among others,” the police said in a statement. Lovin Malta has asked the police exactly how many fines they issued for breaching COVID-19 rules.

Video footage uploaded online shows a large crowd of Ħamrun Spartans supporters celebrating their club’s top-of-the table victory against Hibernians as cars beep their horns and a Mercedes drives by. Celebrations took place only a few days after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a raft of new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is currently spreading across the island at a higher rate than it has since the start of the pandemic. The scenes drew outrage, with some people proposing the suspension of the Maltese Premier League and others calling for league leaders Ħamrun Spartans to be docked points.

In their statement today, police said they also assisted Transport Malta, the Environmental Health Directorate, and the Malta Tourism Authority during checks on a boat in Buġibba, several catering establishments, private residences, and public buses. “High visibility patrols and enforcement across Malta & Gozo have already started since early this morning targeting particularly picnic areas & promenades,” they said, urging people who come across COVID-19 breaches to report them on 21 224 001. Do you think the MFA should dock points off clubs whose supporters throw street parties?