Protestors To March To Chris Fearne’s Ministry Tomorrow To Denounce Mandatory Masking Of Schoolchildren
People are set to gather in Valletta tomorrow morning to protest against the COVID-19 rule obliging children to wear masks at school.
An event page says protesters will gather at Triton Fountain and march up to Merchant Street, where the Ministry of Health is located, taking there concerns directly to Chris Fearne’s door.
Organiser Kevin Falzon urged attendees to stick to the exact topic, which they described as “safeguarding our children who are unable to defend themselves against this tyranny”, warning that any placards related to vaccines, freedom of movement and other issues will be removed.
“The sole and main focus will be to unmask our kids at schools. We have made protests about the mentioned and more; now it is time to concentrate heavily on the health of our young.”
“The event will be held in a peaceful manner as follows: We walk silently, holding up our placards high for all to see, no shouting and no drama,” he said.
“We have had a number of such experiences of which I was present and proud, and may we have a great many more until we defeat these mandatory restrictions and win back our God-given rights to live and enjoy life without being monitored, threatened and oppressed like convicts in prison cells.”
He said he has written to Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Professor Charmaine Gauci to invite them to the protest to present scientific evidence in favour of masks.
The event page says Jean Carl Soler, a family doctor who has voiced skepticism over several COVID-19 restrictions, and Rita Bonnici will attend as “distinguished” guests.
