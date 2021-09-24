Protestors To March To Chris Fearne’s Ministry Tomorrow To Denounce Mandatory Masking Of Schoolchildren

People are set to gather in Valletta tomorrow morning to protest against the COVID-19 rule obliging children to wear masks at school.

An event page says protesters will gather at Triton Fountain and march up to Merchant Street, where the Ministry of Health is located, taking there concerns directly to Chris Fearne’s door.

Organiser Kevin Falzon urged attendees to stick to the exact topic, which they described as “safeguarding our children who are unable to defend themselves against this tyranny”, warning that any placards related to vaccines, freedom of movement and other issues will be removed.

“The sole and main focus will be to unmask our kids at schools. We have made protests about the mentioned and more; now it is time to concentrate heavily on the health of our young.”