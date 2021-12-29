Public Health Doctors Want Shorter Quarantine As Latest COVID-19 Surge Leaves Thousands In Forced Isolation 

Public Health doctors have called on the government to shorten the mandatory quarantine period for those who test positive, or come into contact with, COVID-19, arguing that the current 14-day quarantine period is unnecessary and counterproductive.

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine said it was clear that the recent spike was the result of the Omicron variant arriving in Malta, adding that while additional measures were required to slow the spread of the virus, there was also a need for quarantine rules to be reviewed in order to reflect the latest evidence on how the virus is spreading.

“Emerging evidence is showing that persons who have SARS-CoV-2 are mostly contagious in the few days before and after the onset of symptoms,” the MAPHM said.

“Hence, the current, mandatory 14-day quarantine for cases, primary (high-risk) contacts AND secondary contacts of COVID-19 cases is both unnecessary and counterproductive.”

Malta is currently experiencing a surge in new cases with a record 1,300 registered yesterday bringing the total number of active cases up to 7,000 in just a matter of days.

The number of people isolating is likely to be in the region of 20,000 to 30,000 given that each person can be assumed to have made at least one contact while positive for the virus.

According to MAPHM, the quarantine period for positive cases should be reduced to 10 days “to reflect the latest scientific evidence showing that the majority occurs early in the course of the illness”.

For high-risk contacts who are vaccinated, the MAPHM is recommending that quarantine be brought down to seven days, with no need for testing if no symptoms develop.

“Household members of primary contacts (i.e. secondary contacts) should not be kept in quarantine if asymptomatic,” the MAPHM said.

The association also called on the government to provide appropriate use of self-tests in the community setting and to invest further in Digital Public Health infrastructure to improve operational workflows further.

“Amending the current policy to one that reflects the current situation and emerging evidence will substantially reduce the mental, physical and financial burden of prolonged and unnecessary quarantine for potentially thousands of quarantined individuals in Malta without overburdening the national health service,” MAPHM said.

“At the same time, amending the current policy will help to reduce the shortage of healthcare and other necessary workers.”