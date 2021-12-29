Quarantine Should Be Reduced To 10 Days, Malta Chamber Of Commerce Urges

“The government should reduce isolation to 10 days, and to seven days for fully vaccinated contacts,” it said in a press statement.

As it is, those positive for COVID-19 and their contacts have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period by law according to one of the mitigation measures currently in effect.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry has expressed its concern regarding the 14-day mandatory quarantine becoming unsustainable for the economy.

“The Chamber believes this will motivate more people to take their booster and encourage higher compliance with quarantine periods, at a time when testing, contact tracing and enforcement are stretched to the limits,” it continued.

The Chamber warned of the real risks and threats that are currently being imposed onto businesses, as there is a chance that certain businesses will be unable to continue operating smoothly.

“Companies that cannot shift to remote working, such as manufacturing, will run into serious disruptions that will further compromise supply chains. Supermarkets, essential retail and the tourism sector will also be adversely affected,” it explained.

Last Monday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement recommending that the quarantine period should be shortened from 10 days to five days for those who do not have any COVID-19 related symptoms.

In addition, several other countries have already proceeded to reduce the quarantine period, with South Africa leaving contact tracing and quarantine behind.

This comes as the world is currently witnessing the beginning of a shift in the way that the pandemic is being approached.

Do you agree with the Chamber’s perspective?