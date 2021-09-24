Questions Might Not Be Allowed For Remote Learners In New Model, University Of Malta Informs Students

With university set to commence in the coming days, details of how the new ‘hybrid’ model involving both face to face and remote learning will work have emerged.

Gottfried Catania, Head of the Psychology Department at the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, sent students an email this afternoon after receiving instructions from the Registrar’s Office.

“As announced by the Rector and Registrar yesterday, given that all our groups of students are too large for lectures to be held fully face to face, we will be adopting a P+R mode of lecturing for all study units for the time being,” Catania wrote.

He said psychology students have been split into two groups, which will alternate between face-to-face and remote learning on a weekly basis. Students are not allowed to change groups at any time.

The email states that as per instructions from the Register’s Office, lecturers are to prioritise the students who are physically present in the lecture hall.