Ray Of Hope: Malta’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Admissions Drop By A Third In A Week

COVID-19 hospitalisations have declined significantly over the past week, with the number of overall hospitalised patients and ITU patients dropping by around a third.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed today that 22 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving intensive care, 20 at Mater Dei and two at the Gozo General Hospital.

This represents a decline of around 35% from the previous week, when 34 patients were receiving intensive care.

Overall hospitalisations currently stand at 144, a 37% decline from the previous week.

Besides the ITU patients, six people are currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit, 64 at other Mater Dei wards, two at the Gozo Hospital, 14 at Boffa Hospital, 15 at St Thomas Hospital, four at Karen Grech, 14 at Good Samaritan, and three at Mount Carmel.

All of these figures represent a decline from last week’s numbers.