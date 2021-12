Malta has found 69 new COVID-19 cases alongside 123 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

Hospitalisations have dropped slightly as well, with 19 people being treated in Mater Dei currently, with three of those patients receiving intensive care.

There are now 1,293 active COVID-19 cases on the island.

The national COVID-19 death toll is 468.