Refugees And Asylum Seekers Being Vaccinated At Open Centres and Not University, Health Ministry Clarifies 

Refugees and asylum seekers who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn’t just show up at the University of Malta testing centre, the Health Ministry has clarified.

The follows reports this morning claiming that asylum seekers and refugees needed only to visit the hub and request a vaccine with no need to register beforehand.

A Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed to Lovin Malta that the vaccination of this cohort of the population was in fact underway.

The spokesperson added that those living at Malta’s migrant centres in Ħal Safi, Ħal Balzan, Ħal Far and il-Marsa were being administered the jab at the centre according to a predetermined schedule.

Those who don’t live at any of the centres could visit one of them and request a vaccine appointment.

As of yesterday, 320,604 had been fully vaccinated, with deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne telling Parliament that the government would be looking to vaccinate 85% of the population, up from the original 70% minimum target, given concerns about the Delta variant, which is currently spreading across Europe at a very fast pace.

What do you make of this?