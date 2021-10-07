Removing All COVID-19 Restrictions At Once Like Denmark Will Be ‘Populism’, Chris Fearne Warns

Removing all remaining COVID-19 restrictions at once will be a risky act of “populism”, Health Minister Chris Fearne claimed today.

At a press conference today, Lovin Malta asked Fearne why Malta isn’t following Denmark, which recently removed all COVID-19 restrictions after around 75% of its population got fully vaccinated.

Malta’s vaccination rate is even higher and COVID-19 hospitalisations have remained consistently low despite the lifting of the most stringent restrictions.

Fearne responded that the government decided from very early on to pandemic-related decisions “based on facts and not populism”.

“We can’t take decisions based on what people write on Facebook,” he said. “If we take decisions based on what is popular on Facebook, we will probably have to change this decision the following week because opinions change depending on the situation.”

“We will act according to science and verify whether each step we take is right or not. If we take a small step in error, it would be a small mistake, and we’d rather take small steps and not risk a big mistake that could mean deaths and serious illnesses.”

The next step in the restriction-lifting strategy will be tomorrow’s pilot seated comedy show, where mask-wearing and social distancing rules will be lifted and guests must agree to be tested afterward.

Fearne also announced today that the health authorities could remove mandatory mask-wearing rules at schools after the Christmas holidays.