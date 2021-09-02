Restaurants And Bars Who Restrict Entry To Only Vaccinated People Can Follow Event Rules

Restaurants, bars and other establishments who restrict entry to vaccinated people can follow the same rules as events, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed today.

At a press conference this afternoon, Lovin Malta asked Fearne why he health authorities are allowing standing events of 100 people to take place as of next week but are still limiting public gatherings and restaurant tables to six people.

“Restaurant entry isn’t limited to vaccinated people but to non- vaccinated people too. Restaurants and other establishments who want to restrict entry to vaccinated people can follow the protocols for events, following a risk assessment with the MTA.”

“The difference is between events for vaccinated people and others for people who aren’t vaccinated too.”

At his press conference, Fearne laid out the guidelines for standing events, which are set to be allowed as of 6th September.

Besides being limited to fully vaccinated people, masks must be worn at all times and the venue must have a minimum area of 200 square metres, to accommodate one person per two square metres.

Organisers must take down the personal details of all attendees for contact tracing purposes.

All standing events will initially have to be outdoors, with the plan being to extend it to indoor events on 16th September.

On 30th September, the physical distance between people attending seated events of 100 or fewer guests will be reduced from two metres to one metre.

At the end of September, Malta will launch pilot test events with fewer restrictions. All guests must be vaccinated and get tested for COVID-19 a few days after the event.