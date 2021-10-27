Restrictions On Home Gatherings Being Reviewed, Charmaine Gauci Confirms 

Health authorities are currently reviewing rules limiting the number of guests at private residences to four households, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said.

While the government has in recent weeks relaxed a number of restrictive measures on public events, restrictions on private gatherings have remained unchanged, and limited to guests from just four households.

Speaking during an interview with the Times of Malta, Gauci said work was underway for the government to be able to relax more COVID-19 measures.