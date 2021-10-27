Restrictions On Home Gatherings Being Reviewed, Charmaine Gauci Confirms
Health authorities are currently reviewing rules limiting the number of guests at private residences to four households, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said.
While the government has in recent weeks relaxed a number of restrictive measures on public events, restrictions on private gatherings have remained unchanged, and limited to guests from just four households.
Speaking during an interview with the Times of Malta, Gauci said work was underway for the government to be able to relax more COVID-19 measures.
While she would not commit to a date for the restrictions to be lifted, Gauci promised that the matter was being looked into.
Gauci also revealed that so far, two-thirds of those aged 70 and above had been administered a COVID-19 booster shot, with practically all of those residing in care homes and the vast majority of immunocompromised residents of Malta inoculated.
She also confirmed that no clusters had been registered from mass events or schools in recent weeks.
