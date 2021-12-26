د . إAEDSRر . س

Robert Abela And His Family Get Vaccinated As Prime Minister Sends Message To Nation

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that he and his family have just got vaccinated against COVID-19, a year to the day the vaccine first arrived in Malta.

While Abela and his wife Lydia received their booster doses, their daughter Giorgia Mae got injected for the first time, shortly after the health authorities extended the vaccine campaign to young children.

“A year after the vaccine arrived in Malta, today was our turn to follow the advice of the health authorities,” Abela said afterwards.

“We saved a summer of work and had several months close to normality thanks to the vaccine. We want to save winter through the booster and enter springtime on a strong footing. Stay safe and take the booster too.”

As of today, 188,041 people have received their booster shot.

Have you received your booster shot?

READ NEXT: Malta Records 917 New COVID-19 Cases, 40-Year-Old Dies While Positive With COVID-19

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All