Robert Abela And His Family Get Vaccinated As Prime Minister Sends Message To Nation

While Abela and his wife Lydia received their booster doses, their daughter Giorgia Mae got injected for the first time, shortly after the health authorities extended the vaccine campaign to young children.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that he and his family have just got vaccinated against COVID-19, a year to the day the vaccine first arrived in Malta.

“A year after the vaccine arrived in Malta, today was our turn to follow the advice of the health authorities,” Abela said afterwards.

“We saved a summer of work and had several months close to normality thanks to the vaccine. We want to save winter through the booster and enter springtime on a strong footing. Stay safe and take the booster too.”

As of today, 188,041 people have received their booster shot.

