Robert Abela Confirms EU Criticising Malta Over Travel Ban For Non-Vaccinated But Says Decision Was ‘Necessary’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that the European Commission has already criticised Malta over its upcoming draconian ban on non-vaccinated people from travelling to the island but insisted this decision was “necessary”.

“We are the first EU member state to restrict travel to non-vaccinated people and we had the courage to take this decision,” Abela said when interviewed on PL media house ONE this morning. “Will we be criticised for this? I’m not revealing any secrets here but we have already been criticised by the European Commission. However we had the courage to take this decision.”

To back up his argument, the Prime Minister noted that Malta currently only allows visitors who present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and not people who recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months – despite this last criterion being included on the EU ‘vaccine passport’.

“We were already more restrictive than the others and now we will be even more restrictive,” he said, adding that it was a “tough but necessary” decision to send out a strong message that the vaccine is the solution to the pandemic and safeguard the rest of the economy.