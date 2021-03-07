Robert Abela: ‘I Was Emotional At COVID-19 Press Conference Because I Feel For Restaurant Owners’

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he spoke emotionally at his recent COVID-19 press conference because he felt for restaurant owners, who will suffer from the latest closure.

“Politicians aren’t robots, and I was emotional when I announced a new set of measures this week because I felt for restaurant owners, I understand that they invested money in their businesses and my heart goes out to them,” Abela said at a political activity in Mosta this morning.

During that press conference, Abela was visibly emotional when he was asked whether he’ll apologise to restaurant owners for his earlier promise to get the economy moving again by March 2021 and when Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci was asked whether she’ll resign.

Abela noted the government is now giving restaurants the full €800 wage supplement, and an extra €1000 to make up for their stock that might now go to waste.

In his first public address since announcing the restrictions this week, Abela pledged to try and secure more COVID-19 vaccines so as to accelerate the vaccination process.

“We’ll attack the virus with the vaccine but we need a few weeks of defence to give the health authorities a chance to vaccinate as many people as possible. We already have the best vaccination rate in the EU and will work to acquire even more doses.”

“Let’s work together collectively. When we look back at these months we’re living through, we’ll see how we managed to remain united, and give each other courage and hope.”

