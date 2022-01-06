Cruise Blocked From Entry To Malta Over COVID Outbreak Will Continue Operations

A cruise ship blocked from entering Malta over a COVID-19 outbreak will continue its operations, issuing a statement clarifying certain concerns over the number of passengers who have tested positive for the virus.

One of the largest cruise ships in the Mediterranean was recently hit with a COVID outbreak. The ship – MSC Grandiosa – was carrying 4, 813 passengers, including Maltese nationals.

The vessel was blocked from entering Malta following the reports. But in a letter issued by MSC Cruises today, the company maintained that they never had hundreds of COVID-19 cases on board.

“Contrary to certain reports that appeared earlier today in some Maltese media outlets, MSC Grandiosa is not and never was stranded at sea and it certainly does not have hundreds of COVID-19 cases on board.”

The statement contradicted several national and international reports. Specifically, that the vessel had around 150 passengers who tested positive, per RaiNews24. 45 passengers disembarked from the ship as a result, and they were taken home safely at the company’s expense.