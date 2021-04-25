‘Save Our Restaurants’ Campaign Launched As Robert Abela Prepares To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions 

“Operating a restaurant involves a lot of overheads, and these are not just employee wages,” MHRA president Tony Zahra said.

The MHRA yesterday launched a campaign called ‘Save Our Restaurants’ to bring the government’s attention to the plight of catering establishments, which they described as being amongst the worst economic victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants cannot afford to remain closed any longer and should be reopened tomorrow along with other non-essential retail outlets, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has insisted.

“Many restaurant owners are reaching a breaking point waiting as to what is going to happen with their and their employee’s livelihoods. We now need a clear plan so that we all know where we stand and therefore can prepare our operations for what is an already very difficult situation.”

The MHRA also reiterated its call to the health authorities to ensure tourism workers are vaccinated before 1st June, the day Malta is set to reopen its doors to tourists.

“MHRA is insisting that this is important not only because it re-enforces the message that Malta is a safe destination but also will strategically ensure that any risks of extraordinary exposure to COVID-19 infections are effectively managed whilst ensuring the wellbeing of all those involved,” the association said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela will address the nation at 11am where he is expected to announce the easing of some of Malta’s COVID-19 restrictions.

