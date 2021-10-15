Seated Events Can Increase To 300-Person Capacity If All Guests Are Vaccinated

The Deputy Prime Minister said that with 11 people currently receiving treatment for the virus in hospital, the country was in a position to further reduce restrictions.

Fearne was addressing a press conference on budgetary measures linked to healthcare, where he gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seated events that are limited to vaccinated people will see the maximum allowed attendance increase from 100 to 300, with distances between tables also falling from two metres to one metre, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this morning.

With this in mind, he said that event organisers that agree to limit attendance to vaccinated people, will be able to welcome more guests to these events.

Another measure that will be relaxed is the requirement for children under 12 to be in possession of a negative PCR test in order to accompany their parents to events. From Monday, if an event is limited to vaccinated individuals, there will no longer be a requirement for children below the vaccination age to present a negative COVID-19 test.

Fearne also said that from Monday, public transport operators, including fast ferries, will be allowed to operate at 80% capacity, up from the current 65%.

Results from pilot event by week’s end

Last week a comedy show was organised without any COVID-19 restrictions with the aim of exploring the possibility of allowing restriction-free events ahead of Christmas.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association.

Fearne said that the results from the event were expected next week. “We will be analysing them so that we start to consider the removal of restrictions before the Christman period and panto season.

Mu variant no longer of concern

The minister also noted that following the reclassification of the Mu variant as one that is not of concern by the World Health Organisation, Malta will no longer be considering the incidence of the variant in different countries in its assessment of which countries to limit travel from.

As a result of this change in classification, Fearne said that many Latin American countries that are currently on the dark red list will be move to red list, meaning that travel, albeit with some restrictions, will be permitted.

Fearne also noted that with numbers of active cases on the rise in eastern European countries, it was likely that several countries from the region would be moved in the other direction, from the red list to the dark red list.

Finally, he said Malta will also start to recognise vaccine certificates issued by Iraq, Armenia, Moldova and South Korea.

