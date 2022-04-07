Individuals over the age of 80 will also be eligible for the booster on 18th April. This will be on a voluntary basis and will not have an impact on the validity of COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

As of this week, elderly residents in care homes and immunosuppressed individuals are eligible for their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Minister for Health Chris Fearne announced.

Fearne’s announcement came shortly after the European Commission announced that it is safe for people within those demographics to receive a fourth vaccine dose.

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides announced on Twitter that a second booster dose may also be considered for people between the ages of 60 and 80 if they are considered high risk.

Kyriakides also announced that there is no current data indicating a need for a second booster for those under the age of 60.

