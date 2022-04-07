د . إAEDSRر . س

Serbia Among Countries Removed From Malta’s Dark Red Travel List

Serbia is among the list of countries that will be removed from Malta’s COVID-19 dark red travel list as of Monday 11th April.

The full list includes Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Costa Rica, Saint Lucia, and the Dominican Republic. 

Although no official announcement was given, the legislation related to the Public Health Act travel ban was quietly updated with a list of countries that are now on the red list.

 

The large Serbian community in Malta is already celebrating the news, after months of effort pushing for the easing of restrictions.

“We would like to wish a safe trip to everyone who wanted to visit their families,” the 22,000 member group announced earlier this afternoon. 

Malta’s red list has also been recently updated to allow travellers to enter the country through means of a negative PCR, without requiring quarantine in the event of not having a vaccine certificate.

The allowance of a rapid test 24 hours before entry to Malta or entry through means of a recovery certificate was also recently announced.

Standing events will also be fully allowed as of the same date, 11th April, as Malta finally continues to ease restrictions.

