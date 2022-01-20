Six Patients – Including A 47-Year-Old – Died While Positive For COVID-19 In Malta

Six people have died while positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours.

Three males – aged 47, 75 and 79 – and three females – 75, 79 and 97 – died while positive for the virus. The national death toll is now at 520.

286 new cases were found over the same period, with 552 new recoveries recorded.

There are currently 8,698 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisations have decreased, with 94 patients currently in Mater Dei Hospital, eight of which are in ITU.