South Africa Ended COVID-19 Quarantines And Contact Tracing – Should Malta Do The Same?

With new data showing developing trends in the way COVID-19 spreads, the South African government has decided to change its approach to the virus.

“Containment strategies are no longer appropriate — mitigation is the only viable strategy,” a new government notice said.

Their new mitigation methods will see quarantine restrictions dropped for everyone but symptomatic people – including people who have tested positive, but show no symptoms, as long as they wear a mask and social distance in public.

Anyone showing mild symptoms – fever, cough, loss of taste or smell – will need to isolate for eight days. Workers will no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test when returning to work. Contact tracing will also be dropped in most cases.

The new approach comes as infections from the Omicron variant aren’t as severe as previously expected, though the variant is believed to be more contagious than previous variants.

As to why South Africa would take this approach, a top health official pointed out that since it is so contagious, the chances are that infected people were already socialising in public – and it just didn’t make sense to quarantine only those who actually got tested.

The move is seen as a progressive step towards an acceptance of COVID-19 into everyday life, and a push towards “normality”, where the country has decided to live with the virus, and not try to avoid it.

Some experts are urging a renewed focus on vaccinations, while leaving concepts like contact tracing and quarantining for select circumstances, as opposed to the standard across the board.