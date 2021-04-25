St Paul’s Bay Hospital For Elderly COVID-19 Patients Is Now Completely Empty 

A St Paul’s Bay care home that was converted into a hospital for elderly COVID-19 patients is now completely empty, Health Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.

Good Samaritan Hospital was set up last November for residents of elderly care homes who test positive for the virus, allowing them to remain isolated from other residents.

It was subjected to some criticism, with a relative of a patient who was transferred to the home filing a judicial protest against the health authorities and the Nationalist Party warning of inadequate standards.