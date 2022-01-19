St Paul’s Bay Restaurant Pledges To Remain Closed Until Vaccine Entry Rules Are Scrapped
An Italian restaurant in St Paul’s Bay has pledged to shut its doors until the new rules limiting entry to restaurants, bars and other establishments are rescinded.
In a statement, I Due Sardi – a pizzeria and spaghetteria – said that its staff “have never discriminated against any customer regarding their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, political orientation or the choice of treatments for their own health”.
“Keeping faith in our ideals of respect and the free choice of every individual, and respecting the laws in force, we have decided to remain closed to the public, so long as the latest provisions regarding COVID-19 are in place,” the restaurant’s owner Fabrizio Longaretti said.
“We hope to see you again in our restaurant and I wish everyone health and prosperity.”
The new rules have angered several establishment owners, with Café Jubilee owner Anthony Scicluna denouncing them as “tyranny” and Manouche’s Bjorn Bartolo warning that the situation “is starting to feel like North Korea”.
The Association of Catering Establishments has warned that the rules will add further pressure on an industry that has already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent human resource “crisis”.
The ACE also warned that the measures risk promoting a system of two weights and two measures, given the three-month time bar for domestic vaccine certificates following original doses doesn’t apply for foreign certificates.
Do you think the new rules should be scrapped?