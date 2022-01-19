St Paul’s Bay Restaurant Pledges To Remain Closed Until Vaccine Entry Rules Are Scrapped 

An Italian restaurant in St Paul’s Bay has pledged to shut its doors until the new rules limiting entry to restaurants, bars and other establishments are rescinded.

In a statement, I Due Sardi – a pizzeria and spaghetteria – said that its staff “have never discriminated against any customer regarding their ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, political orientation or the choice of treatments for their own health”.

“Keeping faith in our ideals of respect and the free choice of every individual, and respecting the laws in force, we have decided to remain closed to the public, so long as the latest provisions regarding COVID-19 are in place,” the restaurant’s owner Fabrizio Longaretti said.