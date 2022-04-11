Standing Events Officially Return To Malta As Of Today

The day has finally arrived – standing events are officially returning to Malta as of today.

Back in February, Health Minister Chris Fearne had announced a new phase of COVID-19 restriction easing, aimed at restoring people’s freedom.

While standing events have been allowed to some degree, including the crowds that gathered for mass rallies, the crowds celebrating the Labour Party’s mass victory, and those that welcomed the Pope, now they are definitely allowed.

Malta has also recently eased restrictions related to travel, finally allowing people to enter the country through means of a negative PCR and without having to quarantine in the absence of a vaccine certificate.

It has also recently started to accept the recovery certificate – months after other EU member states.

How do you feel about the easing of restrictions?