Standing Events Will Not Be Allowed From 16th Augusst, Two-Week Quarantine Period For Contact With COVID-19 Positive Person Slashed
Deputy Prime Minister Fearne has announced that from 16th August, seated events can increase from a maximum capacity of 200 people to 300. However, standing events will not yet be allowed.
The health minister also announced that from 16th August the mandatory quarantine period for people who come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person will be cut down from 14 to seven days.
From 30th August, seated events will be allowed to grow to 500 people. Attendees will need to show a vaccine certificate to be able to enter.
Roughly 95% of cases registered in Malta were due to the Delta variant, Fearne said, adding however that the data showed that the country’s vaccination drive was leaving the desired results.
Out of 1,200 positive cases, only 34 were receiving treatment in hospital.
Fearne also said that pregnant women were now being advised to seek their doctor’s advice, and to get vaccinated if in the second or third trimester of their pregnancy.
Fearne also announced that an 83-year-old woman had died shortly before the start of the press conference after testing positive for the virus. No further details were available.
What do you make of the latest measures?