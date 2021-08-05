Standing Events Will Not Be Allowed From 16th Augusst, Two-Week Quarantine Period For Contact With COVID-19 Positive Person Slashed 

Deputy Prime Minister Fearne has announced that from 16th August, seated events can increase from a maximum capacity of 200 people to 300. However, standing events will not yet be allowed.

The health minister also announced that from 16th August the mandatory quarantine period for people who come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person will be cut down from 14 to seven days.

From 30th August, seated events will be allowed to grow to 500 people. Attendees will need to show a vaccine certificate to be able to enter.