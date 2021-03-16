There Are 313 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta And 215 Recoveries

There are 313 new cases of COVID-19 found in Malta in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health.

This was found from 4,463 swab tests conducted.

With three new deaths, the total death toll has increased to 357.

Two women both aged 70 and a 73-year-old man succumbed to the virus while being treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

Another 205 recoveries were also registered, meaning Malta’s total active cases stands at 3,113.