‘There’s No Logic’: Maltese Man Warns He Risks Losing His Job As Authorities Won’t Accept His Vaccine Certificate

A fully vaccinated Maltese man is scared he may end up losing his job because the health authorities don’t recognise his vaccine certificate.

Dan* used to live and work in Singapore and got inoculated there with the Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

He recently moved back to Malta and is now working in a job that requires him to take regular business trips overseas.

The snag is that Malta only allows quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people who can present certificates that are recognised by the Maltese health authorities.

Besides EU COVID-19 certificates, the list also includes certificates issued by Albania, Australia, Qatar, Dubai, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Turkey, Serbia, the USA, and the UK.

Singapore is not on the list, which means that when Dan travels abroad, he will have to quarantine for two weeks upon his return to Malta, which is clearly not feasible in the long-term.

Dan tried reaching out to the Office of the Superintendence of Public Health but was merely told that a vaccine certificate cannot be issued for vaccines that were taken abroad.