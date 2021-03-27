Three deaths and 283 New Recoveries As 93 More COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta
There were 283 new recoveries from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours alongside 93 new cases.
Three people have passed away from virus-related issues in the same time period, bringing the total death total up to 385.
Two people died in Mater Dei – a 71-year-old female and a 46-year-old male. A 77-year-old male died in Gozo General Hospital.
There are now 1,660 active cases on the island.
So far, 171,873 vaccine doses have been administered of which 50,050 were second doses.