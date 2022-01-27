Three Die While COVID-19 Positive As Malta Records 590 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 230 new COVID-19 cases and 590 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.

Three patients, a 70-year-old man and an 81-year-old man, as well as a 90-year-old woman have died while positive with COVID-19.

The total number of active cases is now at 3,946, while the total number of deaths has reached 541.

The number of patients in the hospital is 102 of whom seven are receiving care in ITU.