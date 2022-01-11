Three Die While Positive With COVID-19 As Malta Records 432 New Cases And 868 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 432 new COVID-19 patients, 868 recoveries, and three deaths over the last 34 hours.

The three patients who died while positive with COVID-19 were a 77-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, and an 81-year-old female.

The number of active cases is now at 13614, while the total number of deaths is at 492.

There are 126 patients in hospital, nine of whom are in ITU.