Three Die While Positive With COVID-19 As Malta Records 503 New Cases And 1,307 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 503 new COVID-19 patients and 1,307 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Three patients, a 62-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman, and an 86-year-old woman, died while positive with COVID-19.

The total number of deaths is now 504. The total number of active cases is at 10,754.

There are 102 patients currently in hospital, three of whom are in ITU.

303,033 booster doses have been distributed.