Three Die Whilst COVID-19 Positive As Malta Records 563 New Cases

Three people have died whilst positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Malta’s national COVID-19 death toll has now risen to 659.

563 positive cases were also found, while 331 recoveries were recorded at the same time. This means that active cases have dropped marginally to 8,821.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced several changes in Malta’s COVID-19 restrictions, with masks set to be scrapped from schools in the coming weeks.

A second booster will also be made available to the elderly and vulnerable populations in Malta.

