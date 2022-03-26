Three Die Whilst COVID-19 Positive Over The Last 24 Hours In Malta, One Aged 46 Years

Three persons have died whilst COVID-19 positive over the past 24 hours, all females aged 86, 91, and 46 years.

At the same time, Malta has recorded 392 new COVID-19 cases and 115 new recoveries, Health Authorities have announced.

The total number of active cases is now at 3,864, while the total number of deaths has reached 630.

The number of patients in the hospital is 77 of whom three are receiving care in ITU.